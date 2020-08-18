Sections
Home / India News / Amid allegations of fake encounter, army probes death of three men killed in Shopian in July

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:11 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A high-level Court of Inquiry into Operation Amshipora in Shopian in Kashmir which the army had claimed that three terrorists were killed on July 18 is under progress, the defence PRO said in Srinagar on Tuesday.

“Statements of key witnesses are being recorded and progress is being monitored closely. Additional civil witnesses are being asked to depose before the Court of Inquiry. Concurrently, DNA samples have been collected from Rajouri under the aegis of JKP and sent for matching with the terrorists killed on July 18, 2020,” he said

He said the army is committed to ethical conduct of all counter terrorist operations.

“Cases where doubts are raised are investigated under due process as per the law of the land. Since the case is under investigation, further details will be shared periodically, as appropriate without affecting due legal process.”



Last week, a Jammu and Kashmir police team from Shopian went to Rajouri to collect DNA samples from the families of the missing youth.

The families claim the trio had gone to Shopian to work in apple orchards.

