Sections
Home / India News / Amid border row with India, Nepal to publish new maps

Amid border row with India, Nepal to publish new maps

New Delhi: The Nepal government decided on Monday to publish new maps showing Lipulekh and Kalapani, the subject of disputes with India, as part of Nepalese territory amid an escalating border row...

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:01 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar,

New Delhi: The Nepal government decided on Monday to publish new maps showing Lipulekh and Kalapani, the subject of disputes with India, as part of Nepalese territory amid an escalating border row between the two countries.

The decision to show Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani was made at a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali tweeted in Nepali that the council of ministers had decided to publish a new map of the country showing the seven provinces, 77 districts and 753 local administrative divisions, including “Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani”.

The official map will be published soon by the land management ministry, he said.



Culture and tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai, in a tweet, thanked Oli and said the council of ministers’ decision “will be written in golden letters in the pages of history”.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials. The external affairs ministry has already said Lipulekh, at the centre of a border row over the construction of a road to the border with China, is “completely within the territory of India”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh recently opened the 80-km road that ends at Lipulekh Pass. It was built so that pilgrims going to Kailash-Mansarovar can avoid dangerous high-altitude routes through Sikkim and Nepal.

Nepal has also been irked by Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane’s remarks last week that Nepal’s protest against the border road was at the behest of “someone else” – a veiled reference to China. The Indian Army chief is also the honorary chief of the Nepal Army.

Monday’s development came barely a day after Gyawali thanked the Indian government for providing medical logistics and kits for 30,000 tests as part of cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kathmandu has contending the new road “passes through Nepali territory” and the government summoned the Indian envoy last week to lodge a protest. The border row erupted months after Nepal was irked by the depiction of Kalapani as part of Uttarakhand in new Indian maps showing the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

India has said both sides can resolve such boundary issues through dialogue, though such talks would be held after they have dealt with the Covid-19 crisis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Recovered Ambernath cop gets a warm welcome
May 19, 2020 00:54 IST
Even as teaching hit amid lockdown, Chandigarh schools begin unit tests
May 19, 2020 00:51 IST
Activist arranges for vehicles to ferry patients to hospitals
May 19, 2020 00:48 IST
Despite DGCA advisory, some airlines resume online bookings for June
May 19, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.