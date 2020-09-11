Sections
Amid border tensions with China, IAF's Central Air Command chief holds crucial meeting with Uttarakhand CM

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:18 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat during meeting with IAF officers in CM residence on Friday evening. (HT Photo)

Amid ongoing border tensions with China, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Central Air Command, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar met chief minister Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday evening. Kumar and CM Rawat discussed the requirement of land for Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) and setting up air defence radar facilities in the state.

According to the statement released by the CM’s office, Air Marshal Kumar, while discussing the requirement of land for the aforementioned requirements with CM Rawat, stated that considering the present circumstances, establishing air defence radar systems and air-strips in a border state like Uttarakhand is vital.

Air Marshal Kumar said, “Like the states of North East India, establishing radar facilities in state’s bordering districts of Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi will help the IAF”.

During the meeting, the senior IAF officer, who was accompanied by two other IAF officers, also urged the CM for the “expansion of Pantnagar, Jolly Grant and Pithoragarh airports and provide land for Choukhutia airport in the state”.



In response, CM Rawat assured him all possible support from the state government to its requirements including land for ALG and radar facilities.

“On the demand for the land of ALG and radar facilities, the CM said the appointment of nodal officers at IAF and government level will jointly earmark the land as per the requirements as soon as possible,” the statement stated.

“The people of Uttarakhand have always been contributing to the armed forces and will be more than happy to support the IAF in its requirements here,” the statement added.

