JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday refused to change the schedule of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In a fresh set of guidelines released on Tuesday evening, the NTA said that the NEET will be held on Septmeber 13 and JEE from September 1 to September 6.

It also said that the admit cards have been released. The NTA then announced the guidelines that will be followed at exam centres in the wake of Covid-19.