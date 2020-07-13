Amid Covid-19 crisis, Tamil Nadu further suspends bus services till July 31

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the suspension of bus services till July 31. Earlier, the bus services were suspended till July 15 amid the coronavirus crisis. With nearly 1.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state in the country. While nearly 40,000 patients in the state have recovered from Covid-19, the death toll nears 2,000.