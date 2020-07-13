Sections
Home / India News / Amid Covid-19 crisis, Tamil Nadu further suspends bus services till July 31

Tamil Nadu, second worst-hit state in India, has reported over 1.3 lakh coronavirus cases till date.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chennai: Traffic police personnel block a road during lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease. (PTI)

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the suspension of bus services till July 31. Earlier, the bus services were suspended till July 15 amid the coronavirus crisis. With nearly 1.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state in the country. While nearly 40,000 patients in the state have recovered from Covid-19, the death toll nears 2,000.

