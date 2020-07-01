Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana schools set to reopen from July 27

Schools in Haryana are set to reopen from July 27 after summer vacations end on July 26 amid Covid-19 crisis, Haryana Directorate School Education issued an order on Wednesday. As per the order, universities and colleges in the state will remain shut till July 31.

This comes a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed private schools to collect tuition fee “irrespective of offering online classes” to students during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“All schools irrespective of whether they offered online classes during the lockdown period or not, are entitled to collect the tuition fee,” the court said adding that they will continue to endeavour and impart online/ distance learning.

As per the High Court’s order, the schools have been restrained from increasing the fee for 2020-21 and directed to adopt the same fee structure as of 2019- 20.

Under the first phase of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 25, all educational institutes across the country were shut to keep the virus from spreading. Last month, the Centre had said that a decision on reopening schools across the country will be taken in July based on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.