Sections
Home / India News / Amid discontent in Air India over pay cuts, pilots’ body seeks meet with minister

Amid discontent in Air India over pay cuts, pilots’ body seeks meet with minister

Senior pilots in Air India had expressed discontent last week over the differences in pay cuts announced by the national carrier for pilots and senior management.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 16:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Air India has said wages would later be reviewed in accordance with the airline’s improved financial condition. (PTI)

The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association has sought a meeting with Union civil aviation minister Haredeep Singh to brief him on the “ground reality” of pay cuts in Air India.

The association wrote to Puri saying “officials briefing you have grossly misinformed you about the current state of affairs at Air India. Pay cut isn’t across board.We request you for urgent meeting so we may brief you on ground reality,” according to ANI

Last week, senior pilots in Air India had expressed discontent over the differences in pay cuts announced by the national carrier for pilots and senior management.

They claimed that the salaries of top AI officials have been reduced by a smaller percentage compared to their pay cuts.



In a letter to the civil aviation minister last week, Air India’s executive pilots committee had also said that the pay cuts and compulsory leave without pay scheme could have potentially disastrous psychological impact and lead to “desperate and extreme acts”.

Air India had defended its decision saying wages would later be reviewed in accordance with the airline’s improved financial condition.

The national carrier has also started the process of identification for redundant or surplus employees in the company to be sent on compulsory leave without pay for a period from six months up to five years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid discontent in Air India over pay cuts, pilots’ body seeks meet with minister
Jul 27, 2020 16:20 IST
UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 13% this year
Jul 27, 2020 16:18 IST
UK keeps eye on France, Germany after slapping Covid quarantine on Spain
Jul 27, 2020 16:17 IST
Hooman hisses at cat. Kitty’s reaction is beyond hilarious. Watch
Jul 27, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.