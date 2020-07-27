Amid discontent in Air India over pay cuts, pilots’ body seeks meet with minister

Air India has said wages would later be reviewed in accordance with the airline’s improved financial condition. (PTI)

The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association has sought a meeting with Union civil aviation minister Haredeep Singh to brief him on the “ground reality” of pay cuts in Air India.

The association wrote to Puri saying “officials briefing you have grossly misinformed you about the current state of affairs at Air India. Pay cut isn’t across board.We request you for urgent meeting so we may brief you on ground reality,” according to ANI

Last week, senior pilots in Air India had expressed discontent over the differences in pay cuts announced by the national carrier for pilots and senior management.

They claimed that the salaries of top AI officials have been reduced by a smaller percentage compared to their pay cuts.

In a letter to the civil aviation minister last week, Air India’s executive pilots committee had also said that the pay cuts and compulsory leave without pay scheme could have potentially disastrous psychological impact and lead to “desperate and extreme acts”.

Air India had defended its decision saying wages would later be reviewed in accordance with the airline’s improved financial condition.

The national carrier has also started the process of identification for redundant or surplus employees in the company to be sent on compulsory leave without pay for a period from six months up to five years.