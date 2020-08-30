Amid evolving flood situation, 4 NDRF teams airlifted to Nagpur from Pune

The teams will be deployed in Nagpur and Chandrapur district tentatively.

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune were airlifted for Nagpur due to potential flood situation in the district.

In view of the evolving flood situation in districts of Vidarbha division, the NDRF teams were airlifted from Pune to Nagpur. The teams will join the NDRF team that was positioned in Nagpur district last week.

“These teams will be deployed in Nagpur and Chandrapur district tentatively. These 4 teams are in addition to the one team already deployed for flood water rescue operation in Nagpur district,” said an NDRF official.

“There are severe weather warnings at all India level by IMD for next 5 days,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, tweeted on Saturday.