Amid ‘item’ comment row, BJP minister uses offensive remark against Congress leader’s wife

Amid a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against state minister Imarti Devi, another minister is facing ire after he allegedly used a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate.

In a video, which went viral on Monday, Bisahulal Singh, who is contesting the assembly bypolls from the Anuppur district was allegedly heard describing the second wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Kunjam as ‘mistress’.

Bypolls for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are to be held on November 3.

Also Read| ‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark

“Why is Vishwanath Singh hiding information about his first wife and mentioned his ‘rakhail’ (mistress) in the nomination papers? He has not given information about his first wife, but about his mistress,” BJP’s Singh was heard saying in the video, according to news agency PTI.

Congress candidate Kunjam described Singh’s allegations as baseless and said he will file a defamation suit against the BJP minister. “I got married 15 years back and have a 14-year-old daughter. I will file a defamation suit against him. This exposes the BJP candidate’s character. On one hand, they are staging the drama of silent fast and on the other hand, they disrespect women,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from MP chief electoral officer (CEO) over Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asking her to sack Nath from all party posts. Chouhan along with several other BJP workers in the state had observed a two-hour ‘maun vrat’ or silent fast on Monday.

In response to this, Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Chouhan and said he made no disrespectful comments during the rally and accused the chief minister of spreading lies. Nath asserted that MP’s voters were aware that the controversy was another ploy by the BJP to retain power. He also targeted Chouhan for the two-hour silent protest.

(With PTI inputs)