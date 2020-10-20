Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Amid ‘item’ comment row, BJP minister uses offensive remark against Congress leader’s wife

Amid ‘item’ comment row, BJP minister uses offensive remark against Congress leader’s wife

In a video, which went viral on Monday, Bisahulal Singh, who is contesting the assembly bypolls from the Anuppur district was allegedly heard describing the second wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Kunjam as ‘mistress’.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP minister Bisahulal Singh. (Sourced)

Amid a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against state minister Imarti Devi, another minister is facing ire after he allegedly used a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate.

In a video, which went viral on Monday, Bisahulal Singh, who is contesting the assembly bypolls from the Anuppur district was allegedly heard describing the second wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Kunjam as ‘mistress’.

Bypolls for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are to be held on November 3.

Also Read| ‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark



“Why is Vishwanath Singh hiding information about his first wife and mentioned his ‘rakhail’ (mistress) in the nomination papers? He has not given information about his first wife, but about his mistress,” BJP’s Singh was heard saying in the video, according to news agency PTI.



Congress candidate Kunjam described Singh’s allegations as baseless and said he will file a defamation suit against the BJP minister. “I got married 15 years back and have a 14-year-old daughter. I will file a defamation suit against him. This exposes the BJP candidate’s character. On one hand, they are staging the drama of silent fast and on the other hand, they disrespect women,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from MP chief electoral officer (CEO) over Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asking her to sack Nath from all party posts. Chouhan along with several other BJP workers in the state had observed a two-hour ‘maun vrat’ or silent fast on Monday.

In response to this, Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Chouhan and said he made no disrespectful comments during the rally and accused the chief minister of spreading lies. Nath asserted that MP’s voters were aware that the controversy was another ploy by the BJP to retain power. He also targeted Chouhan for the two-hour silent protest.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
Oct 20, 2020 10:31 IST
Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, says prosecution had no evidence
Oct 20, 2020 10:53 IST
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
Oct 20, 2020 10:28 IST

latest news

LMIFW Day 5 highlights: Unapologetic glam slam
Oct 20, 2020 10:56 IST
Wipro bags five-year deal from Fortum
Oct 20, 2020 10:55 IST
Doctors and Covid-19 patients show their garba moves this festive season
Oct 20, 2020 10:53 IST
Kalka-Shimla ‘Himalayan Queen’ to resume operations from today
Oct 20, 2020 10:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.