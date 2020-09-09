Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Amid ongoing drug probe, cache of ecstasy pills seized at Bengaluru airport

Amid ongoing drug probe, cache of ecstasy pills seized at Bengaluru airport

A customs officer said that on suspicion an electric foot massager was thoroughly scanned and inside green and violet coloured ecstasy pills were discovered which had been wrapped in brown tape.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The police across Karnataka have been intensifying a crackdown on drug dealers and peddlers. (SHUTTERSTOCK.)

Customs authorities at the Bengaluru International Courier Centre of the Kempegowda International Airport have seized 1.98 kg of MDMA (commonly called ecstasy) pills hidden in an electric foot massager. The drugs are said to be valued at Rs one crore and was being shipped from Belgium to India.

A customs officer said that on suspicion an electric foot massager was thoroughly scanned and inside green and violet coloured ecstasy pills were discovered which had been wrapped in brown tape. A customs officer at KIAL said that investigations are on with regard to whom the shipment was addressed to.

In an unrelated incident, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in Hassan district for procuring and selling drugs. Satish, the alleged drug dealer has been arrested by Pension Mohalla police station authorities who have also seized 180 grams of Ganja from him. He is accused of procuring it from a network in Bengaluru and selling it to youth in Hassan. Pension Mohalla police station authorities said that they are investigating the source from where the alleged drug peddler used to get his consignment.

The police across Karnataka have been intensifying a crackdown on drug dealers and peddlers. Two well-known Kannada actors - Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have been arrested in an ongoing crackdown on drug peddling and use in the Kannada movie industry. An FIR naming 12 people has also been registered in this regard at Cottonpet police station.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
Sep 09, 2020 21:42 IST
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
Sep 09, 2020 19:49 IST

latest news

PM Modi speaks to Saudi King, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following Covid
Sep 09, 2020 21:54 IST
Sisodia announces relief for artisans, cuts rents at govt tourism complexes
Sep 09, 2020 21:53 IST
Delhi schools put in place safety measures, say they’re ready for class 9-12 students
Sep 09, 2020 21:52 IST
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Sep 09, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.