Amid pandemic, 56% of Indians believe technology will boost their confidence to travel: Study

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, more than 56 per cent of Indian travellers believe that technology will increase their confidence to travel in the next one year, according to a report released on Wednesday. A study by global travel technology company, Amadeus, found that technology plays a crucial role in supporting recovery amid the pandemic.

40 per cent of Indians said that they want an effective test, track and trace programmes to contain infections. Mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications and alerts emerged as the most appealing technology to increase confidence for Indian travellers. Ability to have boarding passes on their mobile phones would also avoid any physical or face-to-face contact.

The company collected data from over 6,000 travellers across India, Singapore, France, Germany, UK and US. Indian respondents said that access to technology that reduces human contact, queues and physical touchpoints was the ultimate factor for getting them travelling again. This was most important for baby boomers, where 73 per cent of respondents cited it as their top concern compared with 28 per cent of Generation Z. This was followed by the assurance of sanitisation, hygiene and safety measures in hotels and accommodations and limiting the number of passengers on flights.

34 per cent of the Indian respondents said that they want to minimize face-to-face or physical contact with others, 32 per cent of them said that they would want such a technology that would reduce queues and congestion in public places, compared to 45 per cent in Singapore. 31 per cent Indians want to minimize the requirement of physical documents.

Cyril Tetaz, executive vice president of airlines Amadeus Asia-Pacific said, “Beyond technology, collaboration across industry and governments will continue to be key to this recovery. We need to educate travellers with the right information around safety and sanitisation measures during the stages of their journey, despite recent research from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on the extremely low rates of transmissions onboard aircraft due to cabin air filtering systems and other protection measures.”

On the other hand, AirAsia India conducted a study to identify the ‘travel intent’ among the Indian consumers who flew in the last 24 months to understand their travel purpose and preferences - pre and post Covid. The airline’s collected data stated that ‘while the demand has been slowly and steadily recovering post-Covid lockdown, it is encouraging to see optimism for travel over the next three months. 50 per cent of surveyed respondents stated that they definitely planned to travel over the next 3 months with another 36 per cent indicating that they are considering travelling.