Amid pandemic, Mizoram holds local body polls

Polling in 8 village councils and 24 local councils have been deferred due to spread of Covid-19 in those areas. (HT Archive)

Even as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to sweep the country, Mizoram on Thursday, held elections to 550 village councils and 59 urban local councils .

“I participated in Mizoram general election to village councils and local councils, 2020. Thanking all the election officials and every part-taker for providing safe platform to many voters in exercising our constitutional franchise amidst this pandemic,” Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted after casting his vote. The state election commission held the polls while maintaining social distancing, hygiene and all safety norms. Counting of votes is underway at present.

“Polling went off without a glitch and it was very peaceful. We maintained all measures related to social distancing, thermal screening, wearing of masks and availability of hand sanitisers at all polling stations,” said Mizoram state election commissioner Laima Chozah told HT.

Mizoram has over 4.54 lakh eligible voters in 558 village councils in 9 districts and over 2.18 lakh voters in 83 local councils under Aizawl Municipal Corporation. Polling in 8 village councils and 24 local councils have been deferred due to spread of Covid-19 in those areas. The contest is expected to be a triangular one among ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Congress and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). MNF has already won 12 village councils unopposed while Congress has won 3. “We expect to get the final results by Friday and we should be able to issue gazette notification,” Chozah said.