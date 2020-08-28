Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Amid pandemic, Mizoram holds local body polls

Amid pandemic, Mizoram holds local body polls

Mizoram has over 4.54 lakh eligible voters in 558 village councils in 9 districts and over 2.18 lakh voters in 83 local councils under Aizawl Municipal Corporation.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 05:20 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Polling in 8 village councils and 24 local councils have been deferred due to spread of Covid-19 in those areas. (HT Archive)

Even as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to sweep the country, Mizoram on Thursday, held elections to 550 village councils and 59 urban local councils .

“I participated in Mizoram general election to village councils and local councils, 2020. Thanking all the election officials and every part-taker for providing safe platform to many voters in exercising our constitutional franchise amidst this pandemic,” Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted after casting his vote. The state election commission held the polls while maintaining social distancing, hygiene and all safety norms. Counting of votes is underway at present.

“Polling went off without a glitch and it was very peaceful. We maintained all measures related to social distancing, thermal screening, wearing of masks and availability of hand sanitisers at all polling stations,” said Mizoram state election commissioner Laima Chozah told HT.

Mizoram has over 4.54 lakh eligible voters in 558 village councils in 9 districts and over 2.18 lakh voters in 83 local councils under Aizawl Municipal Corporation. Polling in 8 village councils and 24 local councils have been deferred due to spread of Covid-19 in those areas. The contest is expected to be a triangular one among ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Congress and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). MNF has already won 12 village councils unopposed while Congress has won 3. “We expect to get the final results by Friday and we should be able to issue gazette notification,” Chozah said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on August 28
Aug 28, 2020 06:29 IST
Congress will sit in opposition for 50 years if party election doesn’t happen: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Aug 28, 2020 06:18 IST
Cryptocurrency trading rebounds
Aug 28, 2020 06:09 IST
Court panel allows federal execution of Kansas girl’s killer
Aug 28, 2020 06:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.