India News / 'We are a family': In Congress' message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues

‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged all Congress MLAs to take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make the “government in the state stronger”.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:18 IST

Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala during a press briefing on Monday. (ANI)

Over the last 48 hours, the Congress leadership has spoken to Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said during a press briefing on Monday.

He urged all Congress MLAs to take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make the “government in the state stronger”.

“If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state,” Sujrewala said.

‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues
Jul 13, 2020 12:18 IST
