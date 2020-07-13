‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues

Over the last 48 hours, the Congress leadership has spoken to Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said during a press briefing on Monday.

He urged all Congress MLAs to take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make the “government in the state stronger”.

“If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state,” Sujrewala said.