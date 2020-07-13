Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress suffers another jolt in Madhya Pradesh as MLA joins BJP

Pradyumn Singh Lodhi’s jump to the ruling party has also come at a time when Congress with 24 MLAs short of the majority mark in the 230-member state assembly hopes to regain power by defeating the BJP in the by-polls to the 24 assembly seats. (ANI Twitter)

Pradyumn Singh Lodhi, a Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, resigned from the state assembly and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Lodhi’s resignation has come amid the political crisis the Congress is facing in Rajasthan after having lost its government in Madhya Pradesh.

The 52-year-old Lodhi’s jump to the ruling party has also come at a time when Congress with 24 MLAs short of the majority mark in the 230-member state assembly hopes to regain power by defeating the BJP in the by-polls to the 24 assembly seats.

The dates for the by-polls are yet to be announced by Election Commission of India (ECI).

Lodhi joined the BJP at state BJP headquarters in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and certain other BJP leaders.

“Bundelkhand needs more irrigation projects to check migration from there. My demand for a Rs 450-crore irrigation project for the region was accepted by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan two days back despite the state government facing a financial constraint,” Lodhi said after he joined the BJP.

“Two other projects have been sanctioned for the region. I have joined the BJP for development of my region and BJP’s policies are public welfare-oriented,” he added.

Soon after he joined the BJP, he was appointed the chairperson of the Civil Supplies Corporation.

Lodhi, who is considered close to former chief minister Uma Bharti and Union minister Prahlad Patel, won the 2018 state assembly elections from Malhara seat in Chhatarpur district 19 months ago to enter the House the first time.

Protem speaker of state assembly Rameshwar Sharma said on Sunday Lodhi tendered his resignation from the state assembly on Saturday.

“I asked him to not to take such a decision in haste and consult others whoever he wanted to, before taking a final decision on the same. Today, he appeared before me and said his decision to resign from the state assembly was final and he didn’t want to work as an MLA. I have accepted his resignation and further proceedings have been initiated in this regard,” Sharma said.

State Congress president Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja accused the BJP of trying to kill democracy “as it doesn’t believe in democratic values and institutions.”

“First, it dislodged democratically elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March by indulging in a horse-trading and now it doesn’t want any opposition’s voice. That’s why it’s trying to poach the Opposition MLAs. But the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the by-polls,” Saluja said.