Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Saturday sought declaration of medical emergency in Jammu in view of the ever-rising cases of Covid-19 and inadequate infrastructural facilities to tackle the crisis-like situation.

“The overall scenario is quite grim and there is no room for complacency. It can prove catastrophic unless an emergent and proactive response is taken to save precious lives,” Rana said in a statement.

Rana referred to reports where patients either not find beds for treatment or were in need of oxygen and ventilators. He said the government should have anticipated such a situation and taken necessary measures to ramp-up bed strength by earmarking the maximum number of available beds in each hospital. Private hospitals and nursing homes should have been roped in, besides setting up a hospital with at least a thousand beds, Rana said giving the example of such a facility created by the Punjab government.

While lauding the frontline warriors for risking their lives by putting in best efforts to treat Covid-19 cases, he slammed the “poor infrastructural backup” in Jammu. Rana again drew the attention of the administration towards the paucity of beds, questioning how will just 608 beds of the total capacity of 2,637 beds in Government Medical College and associated hospitals in the Jammu city meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients.

The situation is even worse in semi-urban, urban and rural areas, he pointed out, adding that availability of oxygen is very poor and dysfunctional ventilators are adding more top the worry, he added.

Rana called for the immediate installation of liquid oxygen plant, oxygen generation plant and other plants in various hospitals besides similar facilities at various district-level hospitals to cater to the needs of peripheral health institutions.

Rana reiterated the need to deploy senior officers for monitoring the situation which seems to be going out of control. “This is to be taken note of to instil confidence among the people who are becoming restive on seeing the pitiable situation of health facilities,” he added.