Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, CM Yogi calls for special attention to 4 districts

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took note of over 149,000 tests that have been conducted in the state on Wednesday. He said more RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) and rapid antigen tests should be done. Testing labs should function to their optimum capacity, the chief minister added.

Calling for special attention to the Covid-19 situation in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, he said an action plan should be worked out to strengthen the medical system in these districts.

Laying stress on increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in Prayagraj, he said the command and control centre set up there for the Kumbh Mela should be used as a Covid command centre now.

The chief minister was reviewing the Unlock-4 situation at a high-level meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow on Thursday. He called for consistent effort to make people aware of measures for protection from Covid-19. Surveillance and contact tracing are necessary to check the spread of the Covid-19, he said.

Also read: Top Hindu body of sadhus back Kangana Ranaut in political row with Shiv Sena

CM Adityanath said besides providing treatment to Covid-19 patients, the focus should be on effective contact-tracing. Admission of seriously ill Covid-19 patients should be ensured to hospitals without any problem, he added. He also asked officials to increase manpower in hospitals as per the need, adding that specialists should be deployed in L-2 Covid hospitals.

Adityanath said that the system of issuing entry passes to the secretariat should be made stricter, and called for action against those not following these directives. Asserting that there should not be any complaint about the availability and supply of fertilizers, the CM asked various district magistrates to monitor the situation regularly. He also said a drive to remove illegal possessions and encroachments should be launched.

The chief minister also emphasises the importance of providing more jobs in every field. He said a meeting of Udyog Bandhu should be convened at the earliest through video conferencing.