Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%

More than 51 per cent of Covid-19 patients in India have recovered so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 1,69,797 Covid-19 patients have so far been cured in the country according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The maximum recoveries are from Maharashtra where 50, 978 have been declared cured. Maharashtra is also the sate with the highest Covid-19 tally at over 1.07 lakh.

During last 24 hours, 7,419 Covid-19 patients were declared cured. The recovery rate has now risen to 51.08% even as India’s tally stands at 3,32,424. There have been 9,520 casualties so far. According to the MoHFW, more than 70% of the casualties were due to comorbidities.

The number of government labs for Covid-19 testing has been increased to 653 and private labs increased to 248 (a total of 901), the government said according to ANI.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday ordered private and government laboratories to work at full capacity and increase their scale of testing for Covid-19.

Many states have also begun to cap prices of Covid-19 tests at private labs amid complaints of the high cost of testing. Last week, Maharashtra halved the price of testing.