Sections
Home / India News / Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%

The maximum recoveries are from Maharashtra where 50, 978 have been declared cured.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

More than 51 per cent of Covid-19 patients in India have recovered so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 1,69,797 Covid-19 patients have so far been cured in the country according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The maximum recoveries are from Maharashtra where 50, 978 have been declared cured. Maharashtra is also the sate with the highest Covid-19 tally at over 1.07 lakh.

During last 24 hours, 7,419 Covid-19 patients were declared cured. The recovery rate has now risen to 51.08% even as India’s tally stands at 3,32,424. There have been 9,520 casualties so far. According to the MoHFW, more than 70% of the casualties were due to comorbidities.

The number of government labs for Covid-19 testing has been increased to 653 and private labs increased to 248 (a total of 901), the government said according to ANI.



Meanwhile, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday ordered private and government laboratories to work at full capacity and increase their scale of testing for Covid-19.

Many states have also begun to cap prices of Covid-19 tests at private labs amid complaints of the high cost of testing. Last week, Maharashtra halved the price of testing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This tread is a goldmine of some of the weirdest but most adorable doggos
Jun 15, 2020 19:21 IST
Hima Das nominated for Khel Ratna award
Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
Politics takes a digital turn
Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in the industry: Koena Mitra
Jun 15, 2020 19:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.