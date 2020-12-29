Amid tourist rush to ring in new year, Uttarakhand braces for cold wave

Sections
While the MeT department has predicted a cold wave for three days lasting up to the new year, authorities are bracing for a rush of tourists to ring in 2021.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:52 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Mussoorie

Tourists enjoying snowfall in Mussoorie. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Uttarakhand for the next three days.

In a weather bulletin for December 30-January 1, the MeT department predicted, “Cold wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand. Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur in some parts of the plains, especially in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Ground frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand.”

Meanwhile, there has been a tourist rush in the hill towns of Mussoorie and Dhanaulti after the latter reported the season’s first snowfall on Monday.

Lal Tibba in Mussoorie witnessed a brief spell of snow on Monday accompanied by hailstorm and intermittent rain.



Sanjay Bhasin, a tourist from Delhi said, “We had expected snowfall during this weekend and were fortunate enough to witness a couple of inches of snow while on our way to Dhanaulti.”

Souvik Chatterjee, a tourist from Delhi said, “We did not find snow when we reached Mussoorie but we have extended our stay for a few days and are hopeful that we will be able to witness a fresh spell of snow on new year.”

The police in Mussoorie have planned traffic diversions in view of an expected rush of tourists for the new year.

Devendra Aswal, police station in-charge of Mussoorie said, “We have deployed additional police force near Jaypee bend to manage the traffic heading towards Dhanaulti. We have prepared a detailed traffic plan and will introduce a one-way traffic system at Gajji bend and divert the traffic to Cart road during new year celebrations and in case of heavy spells of snow.”

Rajat Agarwal, president of Mussoorie traders’ association said, “The first spell of snow has brought tourists to the town but the administration should ensure clearing of snow immediately to avoid traffic congestion.”

Manish Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate Mussoorie said that all departments concerned have been instructed to stay alert and act immediately by implementing the traffic plan and clearing snow from the roads in case of heavy snowfall in the future. He added that the administration is also following strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

