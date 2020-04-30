Amid uncertainty over Uddhav’s MLC nomination, experts differ on governor’s role

A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the uncertainty surrounding his nomination to the legislative council, constitutional experts were divided on Thursday on whether it is entirely for Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to decide on the state cabinet’s decision to nominate Thackeray as an MLC from the Governor’s quota.

Since Thackeray is not a member of the legislative council or the legislative assembly, he will as per Article 164(4) of the Constitution cease to hold his post unless is he elected to either house within six months from the date of taking oath. If he fails to get nominated, he may have to step down and take oath again or the coalition may have to appoint a caretaker CM.

Governor Koshyari has kept the state guessing on whether he will accept the demand to nominate Thackeray even as the Maharashtra cabinet has twice submitted the recommendation to do so.

While the first recommendation of the state cabinet had been made on April 9, a delegation of leaders led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar met the Governor a second time on Wednesday to reiterate the recommendation. In the wake of the corona pandemic, the election commission put on hold elections to fill vacant seats in Rajya Sabha, all by-elections and civic body elections.

While the NCP-Congress-Shiva Sena combine have alleged that the Governor is pushing the state into a constitutional crisis; constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said, it is the Governor’s decision alone.

“The Constitution allows the Governor to decide whether an issue can be dealt with in his discretion. If the Governor decides that it will be his discretion under which the issue will be dealt, with then that cannot be questioned. The Governor is bound to act on the advice of the council of ministers except when he chooses to address the issue under his own discretion,” he said.

Kashyap said the Governor can also refer an issue to the President who in turn can seek the advice of the Supreme Court. “The second issue is should nominated member be appointed a minister or the chief minister. At the union level no such appointments were made in the last 70 years, but at the state level there have been precedents in Bihar and Maharashtra. I personally feel that a nominated member being appointed a minister or the chief minister is against the spirit of democracy though it is not illegal,” he said.

Constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general secretary PDT Achary differed. He said the governor cannot sit on the decision and has to go by the advice or recommendation of the cabinet.

“The Governor has no other option but to accept it and can at best seek a clarification from the government. But once the government gives its clarification, the Governor cannot sit over it. I don’t know why the Governor is not taking a final decision on the issue,” he said.

“In our constitutional scheme, a Governor cannot act independently and has no discretion in this matter because it is an executive function. Nominating a member to the legislative council and the Rajya Sabha is basically an executive act. And a governor acts only on the advice of council of ministers,” Achary added.

The Governor’s office has cited Section 151A of Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, that says election or nomination to the post cannot be done if the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is less than one year as an impediment. Terms of both the seats from where the CM can be nominated from will end on June 6.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, however, said the provision is only an enabling provision to not fill the seats, but it does not mean the seats will have to remain unfilled.

“The provision says that they need not conduct elections, but if it is the Cabinet’s decision to fill those seats and the Governor is bound by the cabinet’s advice, there is nothing to say that the nomination would be illegal,” he said.

Achary also said there is no clarity in the law as far as the term of a nominated member is concerned.

“Even then, I would say that a governor has to act only by the aid and advice of the council of ministers irrespective of the term of a member. That shouldn’t matter. Instead of sitting over the decision, the governor should seek clarifications from the council of ministers and take a decision,” he said.

Mumbai-based political analyst Abhay Deshpande said the governor should accept the state cabinet’s recommendation because of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to the coronavirus.

“Thackeray’s matter is different from the past cases. Thackeray is not getting a chance to get elected because the election commission has deferred the scheduled polls in view of the prevailing situation. If elections are not held, you are denying him a chance to get elected. Had elections been held on time, the chances of his elections were very good. So, you can’t compare apples with oranges,” he said.