Sections
Home / India News / Amidst Idukki landslide debris, 2 dogs search for their ‘best friends’

Amidst Idukki landslide debris, 2 dogs search for their ‘best friends’

This is the story of four dogs, and while, like all dog stories, it is about love, devotion, and duty, it isn’t a happy one. The four dogs have been a constant presence at...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:27 IST

By Ramesh Babu,

This is the story of four dogs, and while, like all dog stories, it is about love, devotion, and duty, it isn’t a happy one.

The four dogs have been a constant presence at Rajamalai in Kerala’s Idukki district, the site of a landslide that has claimed at least 45 lives. Two have been there for three days now, ever since the landslide on Friday. Local breeds, they are searching for their humans.

Some rescue workers tried to offer them food, but they seem to have no interest in that. Finally, some locals coaxed them into eating a few bites, said Muniyandi, a plantation worker who has been at the site of the landslide since Saturday.



In the early hours of Friday, a portion of the Pettimalai hills, near the hill-station Munnar, caved in, razing at least 30 houses of poor plantation workers, claiming at least 45 lives. At least 28, including the humans of the two dogs, are still missing.

“The pets’ plight has moved everyone. Whenever a body is extricated, they rush to the spot . Then they return to the shade under the rocks, waiting for the next,” said MJ Babu, a senior journalist from Munnar.

Some people tried to take the dogs, one black and the other grey, to their houses, but the canines have stood their ground.

Also on the site is Maya, a Belgian Malinois from Kerala Police who has helped discover at least six bodies under the rubble, and her colleague, Dona, a Labrador Retriever whose speciality is finding survivors (unfortunately, Dona has had little luck so far).

Maya is still in training but has surprised even her handler P Prabhat.

Kerala’s director general of police Lokanth Behra, who had a brief stint with the National Investigation Agency before joining the post, said the canine squad has 150 trained dogs that are specialists in sniffing out bodies, explosives, gold and so on.

“ Maya has done wonders on her first assignment itself and she will be rewarded properly,” said the state police chief.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.