Home / India News / Amit Shah addresses Bihar Jansamvad rally, salutes crores of corona warriors

Amit Shah addresses Bihar Jansamvad rally, salutes crores of corona warriors

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah lauded Bihar’s historical relevance in the first rally in state this year. (Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a virtual rally to boost the morale of the public against the Covid-19 pandemic and said he salutes crores of coronavirus warriors in the country who helped fight the virus outbreak.

“I want to salute the crores of coronawarriors who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution,” Shah said.

Shah also said that 130 crore people of the country are standing like a rock in the battle of fighting the coronavirus outbreak with PM Modi.

The senior BJP leader lauded Bihar’s historical relevance in the first rally in state this year. Bihar will hold state polls later this year. “The land of Bihar made the world experience democracy for the first time. Where the foundation of the great Magadha Empire was laid. This land has always led India,” Shah said.



Shah was quick to clarify that the virtual rally has no connection to the upcoming polls in the state. “This rally has nothing to do with elections. The BJP believes in democracy. In the Corona crisis, we cannot forget our rite of public contact,” Shah said.

The virtual rallies, Shah said, are an opportunity to connect with the public.

