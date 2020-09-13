Sections
Home / India News / Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again for post-Covid care

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again for post-Covid care

Amit Shah, 55, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 03:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS (Delhi) (PTI photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS (Delhi) again on Saturday evening after undergoing treatment for coronavirus. He was also admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-coronavirus care.

Shah, 55, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

He had announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14.



