Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete check up before Parliament session

The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14. (ANI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi again on Sunday after undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease for a complete medical check-up before the upcoming Parliament session, hospital authorities said.

The monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days,” the hospital’s media and protocol division said in a statement.

Shah, 55, was admitted to the hospital at 11 pm on Saturday. He was earlier admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-coronavirus care. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

Shah had announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14.