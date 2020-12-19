Sections
Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit

Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress, may join the BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 03:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore on Saturday where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the saffron party. (@AmitShah/Twitter Photo )

BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party’s affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.

In a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, he wrote, “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.” Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress, may join the BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.

Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore on Saturday where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the saffron party.

The BJP’s state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.

Nadda was on a day-long visit to north Bengal in October and came on a two-day tour last week, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.

