Amit Shah asks countrymen to take a pledge on 74th Independence Day

Home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi on the 74th Independence Day (Courtesy-PIB Delhi)

Union home minister Amit Shah has said that the 74th Independence Day is witness to an independent, strong and self-sufficient India that our freedom fighters had dreamt of and he urged the citizens to take pledge on the occasion to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“On this Independence Day, come, let us pledge to fulfill the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and contribute to India achieving newer feats by adopting as much as possible ‘Make in India’ products

Shah made the comments while unfurling the National Flag at his New Delhi residence. He also paid tribute to all brave men who have safeguarded India’s territorial integrity with their valour and sacrifice.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, I bow before those who contributed to India’s freedom with their valour and sacrifice and also pay my respects to those brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice in the cause of the nation’s unity, integrity and security,” he said.

Building on the theme of self reliance, the home minister added that the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had uplifted the poor and deprived sections from poverty and empowered them. He also said that India had emerged as a powerful country.

“On one hand the Modi Government has provided poor and deprived sections with housing, power and health insurance, while on the other hand India has emerged as a powerful nation,” Shah said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on making the country self-reliant and strong while announcing several initiatives like national digital health mission and mass production of Covid-19 vaccine once it is approved for mass use by scientists during his 7th consecutive Independence Day speech delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The prime minister stressed on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and presented a broad outline for reviving India’s economic growth with the mantra of self-reliance at its heart. He also said that India was determined to protect its sovereignty despite the dual threats of terrorism and expansionism without naming either Pakistan or China.

PM Modi said his government had committed Rs 110 lakh crore for national infrastructure projects to boost the economy and create jobs and added that all six lakh villages in the country will be connected with optical fibre in 1,000 days.

Dwelling extensively on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, he gave a call for reducing imports and pushing exports of finished products in place of raw material. He added that India will have to focus on the twin mantras of Make in India as well as Make for World.

The prime minister also underscored his government’s commitment to holding assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing delimitation exercise is over and stated that a new era of development has begun in the region after the scrapping of Article 370 a year ago.

While announcing the launch of the national digital health mission from Saturday, Modi said citizens will be issued a health card that will have all their medical information, adding the project will revolutionise healthcare in India.