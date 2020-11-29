Sections
Home / India News / Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest

Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest

The meeting comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the farmers and said that talks can be held ahead of the scheduled date of December 3.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among those present at the meeting at BJP chief JP Nada’s residence. (ANI)

The BJP brass went into a huddle on Sunday night at party president JP Nadda’s residence over the issue of farmers’ protest.

According to a person aware of the developments Union home minister Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and defence minister Rajnath Rajnath Singh are also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after Shah reached out to the farmers and said that talks can be held ahead of the scheduled date of December 3 if the farmers moved to the site in Burari that had been prepared for them.

On Sunday, Shah who was campaigning for the party in Hyderabad, said that the new laws are meant for the welfare of the farmers and those who are critical of the laws are politicising the issue.

“I have never said the farmers protest is political and would never say that,” he said as he appealed to the farmers to call off their agitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the new laws for improving the lot of the farmers. In his radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said new dimensions are being added to agriculture and its related activities in India and the agriculture reforms have opened up new doors of possibilities for the farmers. The Prime Minister praised the new legislations and said the reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them.

