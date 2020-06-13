Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal, AIIMS chief meet tomorrow to discuss Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) too sent notices to the Delhi government, Centre on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. (ANI PHOTO.)

Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the SDMA to review the situation in the national capital, where Covid-19 cases have been rising exponentially over the last few days.

The meeting will take place at 11 am on Sunday, a statement from the Home Minister’s office said.

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria and other senior officers would also be present at the meeting to be helmed by the home minister.

Delhi is now in the third spot, as far as the concentration of coronavirus cases is concerned in India, with the capital’s total tally closing in on the 40,000 mark.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) too sent notices to the Delhi government, Centre on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Acting on a complaint by former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, the Commission has referred to difficulties being faced by the people in Delhi, due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients and inadequate number of tests leading to a grim state of affairs and mismanagement, resulting in death of a large number of people.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 2,137 new Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day spike so far and 71 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking the national capital’s count to 36,824.

The latest 71 fatalities reported took the capital’s death toll to 1,214. The number of deaths recorded on Friday also happened to be a record single-day spike. The earlier highest single-day spike of 1,877 new Covid-19 cases was recorded two days earlier on June 11.

The national capital currently has 222 containment zones with a high concentration of coronavirus positive cases. At least, 17,261 Covid-19 positive patients are confined to home isolation in the city. The current doubling rate of the coronavirus infection in the national capital is 14 days, so Delhi is likely to see over 56,000 cases by the end of the next two weeks, the Delhi health ministry predicted earlier this week.

Except for June 1, when Delhi saw a spike of 990 cases, it has been recording over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day from May 28 to June 12.