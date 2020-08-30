Amit Shah congratulates India for winning gold at online Chess Olympiad

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Indian chess player for winning gold for the country in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad (File photo)

India scored a joint victory alongside Russia in the FIDE online Chess Olympiad.

“Congratulations to Team India on winning the FIDE online #ChessOlympiad. This has been possible because of the unparalleled commitment of our chess masters. I am sure this stellar achievement will further the spirit of our young players across the nation,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, applauded India and Russia on their joint win.

“Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well,” PM Modi tweeted

For first time, FIDE, the international chess federation, was holding the Olympiad in an online format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, Russia was declared as the winner. India lodged an appeal as both its players, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh, lost connection to their games in the second round and had to forfeit.

After review, both India and Russia were announced as joint winners.