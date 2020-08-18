Sections
Home / India News / Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care

Amit Shah was admitted to the VIP ward at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CNC) of the hospital on Monday night.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union minister was discharged from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on August 14 after he tested negative for Covid-19. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for ‘post-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) care’, the hospital announced on Tuesday morning.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three or four days. He has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital,” the hospital’s official statement read.

Shah was admitted to the VIP ward at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CNC) of the hospital on Monday night.

The Union minister was discharged from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on August 14 after he tested negative for Covid-19.



“Today my Covid-19 test report has come negative. I thank god. And, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me and my family by wishing me good health. I will be in home isolation for few days on advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted.

He had tested positive on August 2, and had announced his status on twitter. He had also urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted.

