Amit Shah on 2-day Bengal tour from November 5, JP Nadda’s visit cancelled

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5 to take stock of the party’s preparations ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

BJP president JP Nadda’s visit to the state was cancelled late on Friday night after the party got confirmation from the home minister about his scheduled trip.

“There was a sudden change in program on Friday. Instead of Nadda, Shah would be coming to West Bengal and hold meetings on November 5 and 6. Earlier too it was decided that Shah would come. But as his health was not permitting, the schedule became uncertain,” said Dilip Ghosh, head of the BJP’s state unit in Bengal.

Nadda was supposed to come on November 6 and 7. This would have been his second visit to the state. He had been to north Bengal on October 19 just ahead of the Durga Puja. Out of the BJP’s five organizational zones in the state, during his visit Nadda had addressed the BJP workers of north Bengal zone.

Shah, during his two-day stay, will address two meetings, covering two zones in each meeting. While the meeting on November 5 is in Bankura, on November 6 the meeting will take place in state capital Kolkata.

After the BJP’s impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in which the party won 18 out of the 42 seats, the party is now eyeing for the West Bengal assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Bengali people and BJP workers on the first day of the Durga Puja, virtually sounding the bugle for the 2021 polls and setting the tone for the party’s poll campaign.

With the Durga Puja over and only a few months left for the polls, the BJP’s central leaders want the state unit to hit the road with full steam from November. The entire movement will be monitored from Delhi.

On Thursday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had met Shah in Delhi and had made serious allegations about the law and order situation in the state.

“He is the Union home minister. Every day, he receives multiple complaints about party-men being killed and police doing nothing. It may be that he wants to see everything with his own eyes. Apart from addressing party meetings he has a lot of other meetings,” said Sayantan Basu, state general secretary of BJP.