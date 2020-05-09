‘Such rumours strengthen you’: Amit Shah on negative buzz around his health

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday put out a statement, ending all speculation about his health concerns and said he has no ill feelings for those who have been spreading rumours about him being unwell.

In a Twitter post, Shah said in the last few days some people on social media have spread rumours about his health and some have even gone to the extent of praying for his death.

“The country is currently fighting a global pandemic and as the home minister I have been preoccupied in my work till very late at night, because of which I have not been able to pay attention to such speculation,” he said.

The minister went on to add that when these speculative posts were brought to his notice, he initially decided to ignore these. “…I thought let these people enjoy their imaginative stories and therefore did not issue any clarification,” he said.

Shah, a former president of the BJP, said he was nudged into issuing a clarification as he was inundated by calls from lakhs of party workers and well-wishers for the last few days. Taking their concerns in mind, he decided to break his silence and address the issue.

“…Therefore today I decided to clarify that I am completely healthy and not suffering from any disease,” he wrote in the statement.

Taking a jibe at the social media posts that have made uncharitable remarks about his health, Shah, pointing to the Hindu way of thought, said such rumours go on to strengthen one’s health.

“I hope people will stop speculating about my health and let me focus on my work and also pay attention to their own work. I am grateful to all the party workers and my well-wishers who have been calling to find out about my health,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda also condemned the rumours and crude mentions about Shah’s health.

“Making crude remarks about the home minister’s health is highly condemnable. Spreading such misleading things about one’s health shows the mentality of those people. I strongly condemn this and pray to God to give wisdom to such people,” said Nadda.