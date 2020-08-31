Sections
Amit Shah recovers after post-Covid care, discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and later tested negative for the viral disease on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Shah, 55, was admitted to AIIMS on August 17 night (PTI)

Union Home minister Amit Shah has recovered from post coronavirus disease (Covid-19) care and was discharged from the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi on Monday morning.

Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and later tested negative for the viral disease on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19.He has been admitted to AIIMS for post Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” the hospital had said.

A team of multidisciplinary specialists led by AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria, was monitoring Shah’s health.



Shah, 55, was earlier discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing negative for the coronavirus disease.

He had announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted on the microblogging site.

