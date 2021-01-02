Amit Shah releases ‘National Police K-9 Journal’

Union home minister Amit Shah releases the inaugural issue of the 'National Police K-9 Journal' of the Union Home Ministry's Police Modernisation Division, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo )

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the inaugural issue of “National Police K-9 Journal.”

The publication of the Police K9 Journal is another step in creating an ecosystem in the country to train and learn on augmenting this vital resource. The journal comprises different sections in Hindi and English, the Home Ministry said in a release.

“This is a unique initiative which will further enrich the subjects related to Police Service Canine (K-9) (PSK) teams in the country,” Amit Shah said while inaugurating the book.

The Union home minister further said, “National security is paramount and our government is making sincere efforts to give equal attention to all aspects related to security. The police dog squad can act as a force multiplier to ensure the safety of society, much like the way drones or satellites are being used in the country.”

Amit Shah added, “They can be used effectively to detect drugs and in the fight against terrorism.”

The event was attended by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and senior ranking police officers of the Forces, while CAPF personnel from all over the country attended through a virtual conference.

A special ‘Police K9 Cell’ was established in November 2019 under the Police Modernisation Division of the ministry of home affairs with the mandate of ‘Mainstreaming and Augmentation of Police Service K9s in the country’.

Apart from security personnel, a few eminent foreign experts have also contributed their articles in the inaugural issue. It is a biannual journal which will be released in April and October every year, home ministry said.