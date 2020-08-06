Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come

Home Minister Amit Shah has paid his tribute to former foreign minister and senior BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj, on her death anniversary by calling her an outstanding parliamentarian and a brilliant orator who dedicated her life in the service of the nation.

Shah’s tribute comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Swaraj as “an articulate voice for India at the world stage”.

Tributes to Sushma Swaraj ji on her punyatithi. She was a towering figure of Indian polity, an outstanding parliamentarian & a brilliant orator who dedicated her entire life in service of the nation. Her ideals will continue to inspire the generations to come,” Amit Shah tweeted on Thursday.

Sushma Swaraj was just 67 years old at the time of her death last year following health complications that made her stay away from taking any ministerial responsibility in the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The Prime Minister had earlier today said that Swaraj served India selflessly recalling her tenure as the external affairs minister in the first term of his government between 2014 and 2019.

“Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage,” PM Modi tweeted earlier today.

Hours before she died of cardiac arrest, Swaraj had tweeted her praise for Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu threw light on her helpful nature and said she was a wonderful human being.

“Sushma ji was a member of our family. We used to turn to her for advice & help when we first came to New Delhi. She was a wonderful human being, who was prompt in her responses for any request or solution,” Naidu tweeted on Sushma Swaraj’s first death anniversary.

He added that Swaraj’s wit, human nature and prompt response to any problem were in full display on social media when she was the minister. Naidu also called her one of the most popular Indian foreign ministers in recent times.

Sushma’s successor to the post, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said she was remembered fondly. “Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration,” he tweeted and posted a picture with the former minister.

Swaraj was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government who later became the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country.

She was the information and broadcasting minister in the first BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1996 and also later in 1998.

Her speeches in the parliament as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014 are often remembered for its sharpness, wit and impact.

Swaraj was a seven time MP and was thrice elected as an MLA.