Home / India News / Amit Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years

Amit Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years

While addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said that the BJP’s aim is to ensure development in Bengal and stop infiltration along the border.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Shah is on a two visit to West Bengal. (BJP4India/Twitter Photo )

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday set the tone for the West Bengal assembly elections slated to be held next year. Urging people to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a chance, he promised to transform the state into ‘Sonar Bangla’ within five years.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, also expressed confidence that the BJP would win at least 200 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. He asserted that the party, under the leadership of party president JP Nadda, will fight the polls on the issues of welfare and security of the people. “The BJP is taking the election of Bengal very seriously under the leadership of JP Nadda. Because with this the security of the country is also associated and the welfare of the most backward poor people is also concerned. We will go public with both issues,” he said.

While addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said that the BJP’s aim is to ensure development in Bengal and stop infiltration along the border. “Our aim is clear that Bengal should be developed, the borders of the country are secure, infiltration inside Bengal should be stopped,” he told reporters.

He also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state over the rising crime rate and added, “The TMC and Didi’s only goal is to make the nephew the chief minister in the next term.” “Now the people of Bengal have to decide whether they want familyism or developmentalism,” he said.

The Union home minister also took a swipe at the state government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the cyclone in Bengal earlier this year. “Appeasement has raised questions in the minds of a large section of the people of Bengal,” he said during the briefing.

