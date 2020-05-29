Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Amit Shah seeks CMs’ views on extension

Amit Shah seeks CMs’ views on extension

Officials familiar with Shah’s meeting with the CMs said many states have reiterated that the lockdown should be extended with considerable relaxation in economic activity.

Updated: May 29, 2020 05:53 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah asked about various activities pertaining to the lockdown, economic activity as well as the status of migrant workers, the number of people still stranded etc. during his 5-6 minute-long conversation with the CMs, according to officials (PTI)

Three days before the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown comes to an end, union home minister Amit Shah spoke to all the chief ministers to discuss the current situation, their views on extending the lockdown and future strategy to fight the pandemic.

Officials familiar with Shah’s meeting with the CMs said many states have reiterated that the lockdown should be extended with considerable relaxation in economic activity. He took note of suggestions, which will be taken into consideration.

According to officials of two state chief ministers’ offices, who didn’t wish to named, Shah asked about various activities pertaining to the lockdown, economic activity as well as the status of migrant workers, the number of people still stranded etc. during his 5-6 minute-long conversation with the CMs.

Earlier, this virtual meeting used to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An officer at the Centre said that he may not interact with the CMs this time.



It is also for the first time that Amit Shah personally called all the CMs to get their views on the lockdown. Many CMs have stated that they want the lockdown to continue but also want a gradual return to normal life.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump tries a new response after George Floyd’s death
May 29, 2020 06:25 IST
‘Spoke to PM Modi, he isn’t in a good mood’: Trump on Chinese aggression in LAC
May 29, 2020 06:14 IST
Why Q4 GDP numbers will be crucial
May 29, 2020 06:30 IST
Amit Shah seeks CMs’ views on extension
May 29, 2020 05:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.