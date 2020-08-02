Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah.

The home minister also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

In May, there was a lot of buzz around Shah’s health, at the time also the minister took to Twitter to dispel such rumours.