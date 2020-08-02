Sections
Home / India News / Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital

Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Jharkhand, March 05 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah addresses at a public meeting in Godda, Jharkhand on Tuesday. (ANI/Reuters Photo) (ANI)

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah.

 

The home minister also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.



In May, there was a lot of buzz around Shah’s health, at the time also the minister took to Twitter to dispel such rumours.

