Home / India News / Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today

The inauguration of Destination North East-2020 will take place via video-conference and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh will be the guest of honour.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a four-day event on Sunday to showcase north east India’s various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business.

The inauguration will take place via video-conference and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh will be the guest of honour of the event.

The ‘Destination North East-2020’ is organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region annually. The objective of the event is to celebrating and showcasing the culture of the north east region to other parts of the country in order to strengthen national integration, an official statement said.

The theme of the event this year is ‘The Emerging Delightful Destinations’. The event, being organised on the day of World Tourism Day, attempts to bring focus to the emerging tourist destinations in the region.

Singh, unveiling the logo and theme song of the event earlier this week, said that the event aims not only at attracting tourists to the region but also young entrepreneurs to avail the advantage of unexplored potential of the region.

After the coronavirus crisis subsides, the region will become sought after by tourists as it is largely virus-free and safe, the minister said. The region’s focus on “Vocal for Local” makes it an important engine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

