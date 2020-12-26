Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam

Union home minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day tour of Assam reached Guwahati on Saturday morning. He was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Shah is set to inaugurate a slew of projects for the state during his visit.

Shah tweeted “Reached Guwahati! I wholeheartedly thank the people of Assam for such a warm welcome.” along with snaps of the welcoming committee of folk artists.

The minister is all set to distribute financial grants to 8,000 traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of the state under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourist destination, nine law colleges to be established across Assam, and a new medical college in capital city Guwahati.

“I heartily welcomed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at Guwahati airport and thanked him on behalf of the people of Assam as he is set to launch several developmental projects for the state,” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders and review the election preparation ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held next year in Assam. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) vice president and Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda has said many opposition leaders from Assam are in touch with the party. “A large number of MLAs in West Bengal have joined us. This is happening all over the country and in other states also. In Assam too, several elected representatives at the local level in recent few weeks have joined us. This is because all over the country the undeniable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exceptional,” Panda said, according to ANI.

“So in Assam, many leaders are contacting us on a daily basis from those parties which are opposing us so we will take that into consideration and surely you will see many people joining the BJP very soon. As assembly polls in Assam are nearing, a large number of Congress leaders are making a bid to join the ruling BJP in Assam,” Panda added.