Sections
Home / India News / Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Two senior IAS officers from the Centre will also be attached with the Delhi government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan (R) at a meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The Union home ministry on Sunday ordered the transfer of four IAS officers – two from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and two from Arunachal Pradesh – to the national capital to help manage the Delhi government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“@HMOIndia @AmitShah directed immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from A&N, & Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist #GNCTD for management of #COVID19,” the home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

“HM also directed attachment to #GNCTD of two Sr. IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre,” the spokesperson said in another tweet.

The orders came after Shah’s meeting with Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi that has worsened in recent times.



Shah had also announced a slew of measures to contain the pandemic that has surged in the last few weeks to make Delhi to the third worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 38,958.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000
Jun 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Looking back from 2062 to marvel at how far the human race has come
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.