Home / India News / Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation

Union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month after showing initial symptoms of the viral infection.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed that he has tested negative for coronvirus disease (Covid-19) infection and will follow home isolation on the advice of doctors.

“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted on August 2 after testing positive for the disease.



