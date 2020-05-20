Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Among Sharad Pawar’s suggestions to deal with Covid, panel for education sector

Among Sharad Pawar’s suggestions to deal with Covid, panel for education sector

Sharad Pawar, in a series of tweets, suggested ways to deal with the challenges brought about by the pandemic in Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state with more than 35,000 cases of Covid-19.

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also gave some suggestions to the chief minister on transport, education, agriculture and industry. (Kunal Patil/HT file photo )

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Wednesday said a study group or panel should be set up to ensure students, teachers and institutions do not suffer and there is no disruption in imparting education as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharad Pawar, in a series of tweets, suggested ways to deal with the challenges brought about by the pandemic in Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state with more than 35,000 cases of Covid-19.

The tweets came after he met with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday to discuss the situation amid the lockdown in the state.

“The next academic year will be delayed due to the situation of #Covid_19 and lockdown. As a result, the number of students & teachers will decline. The income of educational institutions & technological institutions is likely to get adversely affected,” Sharad Pawar tweeted.



“Some educational institutions are likely to collapse or close down due to financial losses. A study group or committee should be appointed to take timely measures to ensure that students, teachers & educational institutions are not harmed & process of education is not disrupted,” the senior politician added.

Among his proposals, there were also measures to boost the state’s economy by introducing a policy of “encouraging new incentives” for industry growth and relaxing some conditions of the lockdown.

Pawar also gave some suggestions to the chief minister on transport, education, agriculture and industry.

Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,136.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Activist Afroz Shah detained on charges of ferrying stranded migrant workers
May 20, 2020 13:24 IST
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli wish Jr NTR on his birthday
May 20, 2020 13:24 IST
Pune opens up partially on first day of Lockdown 4.0
May 20, 2020 13:21 IST
61 new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, state tally nears 6,000-mark
May 20, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.