Home / India News / AMU VC registers himself as first volunteer of Covaxin Phase-3 trial

AMU VC registers himself as first volunteer of Covaxin Phase-3 trial

The phase 3 trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech began at JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

Prof Tariq Mansoor volunteered himself to motivate and inspire others to come forward, an AMU spokesman said. (REUTERS)

As the trial of Covid-19 vaccine enters the third phase, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday got himself registered to be the first volunteer for the Covaxin trials.

The phase 3 trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech began at JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here.

Prof Tariq Mansoor volunteered himself to motivate and inspire others to come forward, an AMU spokesman said.

Covaxin Phase 3 trial is aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine study led in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech, he said.



Seeking active participation from all age groups and socio-economic background in the clinical trials, the AMU VC said, “By volunteering for a trial or study, one get a chance to participate in ground breaking research and contribute to developing better cure and treatment options.” JNMCH principal Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui said an ethical committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers, has already been constituted to manage the clinical trials. He said the required staff for conducting the vaccine trial has been recruited and the registration of volunteers has also been started from Tuesday.

Principal Investigator Prof Mohammad Shameem said ICMR Covaxin Phase 3 trial is going on after the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials showed encouraging results.

Volunteers who will undergo the Phase 3 trial will receive travel expenses and other benefits as per ICMR guideline, AMU spokesman said.

