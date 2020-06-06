Sections
Home / India News / Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China

Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China

The cartoon appeared to support the new policy of `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a call for a boycott of Chinese products on Indian social media against the backdrop of a stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Ahmedabad

Amul’s Twitter handle could be accessed when checked on Saturday afternoon and the post containing the cartoon was also visible. (Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

The Twitter account of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of the Amul brand, was blocked briefly after it posted a cartoon apparently calling for a boycott of Chinese products.

GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said that Twitter blocked its handle @Amul_Coop after its advertising agency posted a cartoon featuring its mascot `Amul girl’ with the caption “Exit the Dragon?” on Thursday night.

In the bottom right corner, the advertisement had the words “Amul Made in India”.

The cartoon appeared to support the new policy of `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a call for a boycott of Chinese products on Indian social media against the backdrop of a stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.



Amul’s Twitter handle could be accessed when checked on Saturday afternoon and the post containing the cartoon was also visible.

“We do not know why the account was blocked as we have not received any official statement from Twitter....Amul has not run any campaign against anybody,” Sodhi said.

“Amul girl campaign is on since last 55 years, and our mascot generally talks about topical subjects, reflecting the mood of the nation in a funny way,” Sodhi said.

“When our advertising agency shared this ad on the night of June 4, they learnt through a forward that our Twitter account was blocked. When we requested Twitter for re-activation, the account was restored,” he said.

“When we learnt about this, we asked for clarification. We do not know why this disruption occurred. We have not yet received any official message from Twitter on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, #Amul began to trend on Twitter with thousands of users coming out in the company’s support and accusing the microblogging platform of a bias against India.

“Fantastic by @Amul_Coop. The dragon and their slaves got scared that they restricted the account. Imagine when our Army will be knocking Chinese doors,” said Twitter user Raj.

“Shocking @Twitter briefly restricted Amul account because of the post calling to boycott Chinese products. We Indians standwith our company’s across India,” tweeted Parth Shah.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Police constable tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali district
Jun 06, 2020 19:06 IST
Uttarakhand CM tests negative for Covid-19, 3 other ministers opt out
Jun 06, 2020 19:02 IST
Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh: Theatres won’t be obsolete
Jun 06, 2020 19:08 IST
Woman held for helping paramour steal Rs 1.74 crore from husband’s house
Jun 06, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.