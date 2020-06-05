Sections
Home / India News / ‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nothing but a “bhadda mazak (an ugly joke)” is how chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday described the Congress’ bus offer to ferry hundreds of migrants to Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister, who was in conversation Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar, said the Congress’ buses lacked necessary approvals and some of them were not even buses.

It must be noted that the state government did agree to the Congress’ proposal, but then imposed certain restrictions which they alleged the grand old party failed in fulfilling.

Adityanath accused the Congress of “playing with lives” and reeled of numbers, suggesting that the vehicle details submitted by the Congress showed that they were not actual buses. Upon inspection , the CM said, many turned out to be autorickshaws and other three-wheelers. The CM underscored that it was not the time for politics.



