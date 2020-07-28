Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Analyse Covid-19 situation, redesign strategy: Odisha chief secretary to officials

Analyse Covid-19 situation, redesign strategy: Odisha chief secretary to officials

“Analyse the Covid situation in your district and redesign your strategy to manage the crisis,” Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy directed collectors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) through a video conference on Monday.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar

Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the extent of surveillance, quantum of testing, availability of Covid care centres, Covid health facilities, medicines and test kits. (ANI Photo)

Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy directed all districts officials to analyse the changing Covid situation and redesign the strategy to handle it.

“Analyse the Covid situation in your district and redesign your strategy to manage the crisis,” Tripathy directed collectors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) through a video conference on Monday.

Tripathy reviewed the extent of surveillance, quantum of testing, availability of Covid care centres, Covid health facilities, medicines and test kits. He directed collectors and CDMOs to make prior arrangements keeping in view the likely situation till the end of August.

Additional chief secretary health and family welfare Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra said, “We have sufficient stock of testing kits and medicines. Around 1,16,000 antigen test kits have already been supplied to the districts. These will be provided to each district as per demand.”



He also asked collectors to enhance daily sample collection to at least 500. The hot spot districts were asked to scale up the sample collection up to 1,000 per day for early detection and treatment. They were asked to use the antigen test kits and upload the test results on the ICMR portal daily.

The treating doctors were advised to take up plasma therapy as per the standard protocol. The collectors were advised to support plasma collection in all possible ways. It was decided that since plasma collection requires two days’ activity (one day for different tests and another for collection), the donors would be provided food and accommodation facilities at the headquarters of the plasma banks.

Collectors were directed to fix the place of their stay and make all logistic arrangements for smooth collection of the plasma. It was also decided to provide travel assistance to the donors wherever required.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP centralising authority under cover of Covid-19, says Sitaram Yechury
Jul 28, 2020 09:48 IST
Noida: Covid patient hospital’s isolation ward molested by another patient
Jul 28, 2020 09:41 IST
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Jul 28, 2020 09:38 IST
Indian climate activist Archana Soreng named by UN chief to new advisory group
Jul 28, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.