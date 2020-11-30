Ancient idol of Goddess Annapurna to be brought back to India from Canada: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Monday, shared the news with the people of the city that an ancient idol of Goddess Annapurna was being brought back to India from Canada, according to a government press statement.

The announcement, which PM Modi made on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, came on the eve of the Dev Deepawali celebrations, which the prime minister will attend in Varanasi on Monday.

“Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Maa Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India,” PM Modi said in the 71st episode of the programme.

Explaining the connection of Goddess Annapurna with Varanasi, the prime minister said, “Mata Annapurna has a very special bond with Kashi. And the return of the idol is very pleasant for all of us. Like the statue of Mata Annapurna, much of our heritage has been a victim of international gangs.”

Over 100 years ago in 1913, the idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country.

On Monday, the PM will light the first diya (earthen lamp) at Rajghat to start the illumination at all 80 ghats that will be decorated with over a million diyas and colourful lights.