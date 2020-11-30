Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Ancient idol of Goddess Annapurna to be brought back to India from Canada: PM Modi

Ancient idol of Goddess Annapurna to be brought back to India from Canada: PM Modi

PM Modi made this announcement on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. The announcement came a day before PM’s visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, for the Dev Deepawali celebrations.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Monday, shared the news with the people of the city that an ancient idol of Goddess Annapurna was being brought back to India from Canada, according to a government press statement.

The announcement, which PM Modi made on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, came on the eve of the Dev Deepawali celebrations, which the prime minister will attend in Varanasi on Monday.

“Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Maa Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India,” PM Modi said in the 71st episode of the programme.

Explaining the connection of Goddess Annapurna with Varanasi, the prime minister said, “Mata Annapurna has a very special bond with Kashi. And the return of the idol is very pleasant for all of us. Like the statue of Mata Annapurna, much of our heritage has been a victim of international gangs.”

Over 100 years ago in 1913, the idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country.

On Monday, the PM will light the first diya (earthen lamp) at Rajghat to start the illumination at all 80 ghats that will be decorated with over a million diyas and colourful lights.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 11:36 IST
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Nov 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

South Korea considers more vaccine buys as coronavirus cases surge
Nov 30, 2020 12:09 IST
Bank of England splits between insiders and outsiders over subzero rates
Nov 30, 2020 12:09 IST
AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador
Nov 30, 2020 12:09 IST
Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.