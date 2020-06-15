Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Andaman’s DGP tests positive for Covid-19, says will fight and win

Andaman’s DGP tests positive for Covid-19, says will fight and win

Andaman and Nicobar Island had reported 38 Covid-19 patients till Monday morning and out of which five are active cases and 33 people have been discharged, according to the Union health ministry.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Andaman and Nicobar Island’s director general of police (DGP), Dependra Pathak. (Twitter)

Andaman and Nicobar Island’s director general of police (DGP), Dependra Pathak, said on Monday he and two other officials have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“While we #coronawarriors continue to lead from front ensuring best public service delivery in #FightAgainstCovid19 our three officers including myself have tested +ve,” Dependra Pathak tweeted. 

“Taking all precautions & following Govt protocol. We shall fight We shall win,” Pathak added.

The Union territory had reported 38 Covid-19 patients till Monday morning and out of which five are active cases and 33 people have been discharged, according to the Union health ministry.



It has not reported any deaths so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 15, 2020 14:19 IST
Manipur HSLC Result 2020: BSEM 10th results declared at bosem.in, here’s direct link
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Tofu goes mainstream in the US thanks to Big Meat’s Covid-19 crisis
Jun 15, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.