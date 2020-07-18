Andhra adds 3,963 new Covid-19 cases, highest spike of 52 deaths take toll to 586

Andhra Pradesh recorded a staggering 3,963 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the southern state’s coronavirus count to 44,609, the state health department said on Saturday. The fresh coronavirus cases have registered the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 23,872 samples were tested, of which 3,963 turned positive, close to 18 per cent.

Among the fresh cases reported on Saturday, none of the patients were from other states or countries, according to figures released by the Medical and Health Department of the state.

Nearly 994 new cases were detected in East Godavari district and another 550 patients were found in Kurnool district, taking their total to 5,499 and 5,681.

Twelve deaths were reported from East Godavari district, the highest in a single day in a district till date, according to the medical bulletin.

On Saturday, 1,411 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state.

Andhra Pradesh currently has 22,260 active Covid-19 cases after a total of 21,763 coronavirus patients recovered from the infectious disease.

India’s Covid-19 count surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday, while 6,53,750 patients having recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country climbed to 26,273 with 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 3,58,692 active Covid-19 cases in the country, while 6,53,750 people have recovered so far and one has migrated.