Sections
Home / India News / Andhra adds 3,963 new Covid-19 cases, highest spike of 52 deaths take toll to 586

Andhra adds 3,963 new Covid-19 cases, highest spike of 52 deaths take toll to 586

Nearly 994 new cases were detected in East Godavari district and another 550 patients were found in Kurnool district, taking their total to 5,499 and 5,681.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With the 52 new fatalities, the death toll due to the viral infection in Andhra has now risen to 586. (HT PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh recorded a staggering 3,963 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the southern state’s coronavirus count to 44,609, the state health department said on Saturday. The fresh coronavirus cases have registered the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

With the 52 new fatalities, the death toll due to the viral infection in Andhra has now risen to 586.

In the last 24 hours, 23,872 samples were tested, of which 3,963 turned positive, close to 18 per cent.

Among the fresh cases reported on Saturday, none of the patients were from other states or countries, according to figures released by the Medical and Health Department of the state.



ALSO READ | India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 10.38 lakh, death toll at 26,273

Nearly 994 new cases were detected in East Godavari district and another 550 patients were found in Kurnool district, taking their total to 5,499 and 5,681.

Twelve deaths were reported from East Godavari district, the highest in a single day in a district till date, according to the medical bulletin.

On Saturday, 1,411 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state.

Andhra Pradesh currently has 22,260 active Covid-19 cases after a total of 21,763 coronavirus patients recovered from the infectious disease.

India’s Covid-19 count surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday, while 6,53,750 patients having recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country climbed to 26,273 with 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 3,58,692 active Covid-19 cases in the country, while 6,53,750 people have recovered so far and one has migrated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51
Jul 18, 2020 18:56 IST
Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training
Jul 18, 2020 18:55 IST
43% children with disabilities planning to drop out due to difficulties faced in e-education: Survey
Jul 18, 2020 18:50 IST
IIT Kharagpur ‘develops’ weather forecast system to help farmers
Jul 18, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.