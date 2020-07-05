Sections
Home / India News / Andhra adds 998 new Covid-19 cases in highest spike, tally jumps to 18,697

Andhra adds 998 new Covid-19 cases in highest spike, tally jumps to 18,697

At present, there are 10,043 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the fresh 14 fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 232 in the state.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the toll to 218. The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state till Sunday, when it was topped by 14 fatalities. (HT PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh detected 998 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Telugu state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 18,697, the state health department said on Sunday.

At present, there are 10,043 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the fresh 14 fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 232 in the state.

The coronavirus curve in the southern state has been rising steeply for the past one week, recording a surge in positive patients. A day earlier, on Saturday, an addition of 765 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 17,699.

ALSO READ | India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths



Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 17,699, the government said.



The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the toll to 218. The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state till Sunday, when it was topped by 14 fatalities.

According to a government bulletin, 311 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 8,008. On Sunday, the number of patients who have been cured rose to 8,422 in the state.

Kurnool and Srikakulam reported three coronavirus deaths each, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor two each and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each, the latest bulletin said.

Kurnool, which leads the state in the number of positive cases at 2,354, also tops with the death toll at 76 and in the number of recoveries as well at 1,147.

Anantapuramu is the second district in Andhra to register over 2,000 Covid-19 positive cases with a total of 2,099. It is also second in terms of recoveries with 1,139 people cured.

With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India’s Covid-19 caseload soared to 6,73,165, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thousands rally at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia
Jul 05, 2020 16:41 IST
Chhetri motivated enough to keep going, very valuable to youngsters: Stimac
Jul 05, 2020 16:38 IST
Ganguly rates NatWest Trophy win and 2003 World Cup campaign
Jul 05, 2020 16:42 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Andhra take state tally to 18,697 and all the latest news
Jul 05, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.